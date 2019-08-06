Chiefs
Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu explains why ‘T-5’ is one of his nicknames
During his chat Monday with the NFL Network, Chiefs coach Andy Reid brought up safety Tyrann Mathieu, but used a different nickname than the Honey Badger.
T-5.
The Honey Badger is a perfect nickname for Mathieu, so how did T-5 come about?
Mathieu was asked that very question when he was interviewed by Steve Mariucci and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
“Well, a lot of people have trouble pronouncing my first name,” Mathieu said, “so I kind just said, ‘Look, call me T.’ My jersey number is 32, that equals 5. ... Let’s try to make this simple for everybody.”
Mathieu said he was having a lot of fun at camp and enjoyed playing with Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying offense. He talked about how that makes the defense better.
Here is the video:
