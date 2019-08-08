SportsBeat KC podcast: What we can’t wait to see at Chiefs-Bengal preseason game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at training camp. AP Photo

Today’s episode features host Blair Kerkhoff, Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor and columnist Sam Mellinger on all the things they are looking forward to seeing during the Chiefs’ first preseason game on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The episode was originally recorded as a Facebook Live video on www.facebook.com/redzoneextra. If you want to see the A-team live, be sure to like the page to get alerts on future Facebook Live broadcasts.



Plus: A fun answer from Patrick Mahomes about behind-the-back passes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW





Read the stories we discussed:



Chiefs sign cornerback Morris Claiborne, a nice, obvious and smart start: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/sam-mellinger/article233665712.html

Camp report: Patrick Mahomes scheduled to play 1st quarter against Bengals, Reid says: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article233660807.html

Mo cornerbacks, fewer problems: Chiefs add veteran DB to fortify position group: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article233661807.html

Chiefs kick off 2019 preseason at Arrowhead vs. Bengals Saturday: Here’s how to watch: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article233519032.html

Like our stories? Follow the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link for a 40% discount on a digital subscription to all sports stories from The Kansas City Star.