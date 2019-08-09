Chiefs
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes knocked a drone out of the air with a football
Patrick Mahomes throws ball from field out of Arrowhead Stadium
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t going to waste his second chance.
After his throw missed a drone moving above a small field in a video for Bleacher Report, Mahomes asked the drone operator: “Just do the same thing.”
The drone operator did, and Mahomes hit the target, knocking the drone to the turf.
“I got ‘em,” Mahomes said.
Here is the video, via Bleacher Report’s YouTube page:
We’ve seen Mahomes throw a ball out of Arrowhead Stadium, so the question is: could he hit a drone above the field?
