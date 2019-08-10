Rookies Hardman, Thompson dominate Chiefs’ preseason victory against Bengals

Tyreek Hill dances into Chiefs-Bengals preseason game Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill jokes and dances during warmups for the team's first preseason game agains the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill jokes and dances during warmups for the team's first preseason game agains the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the first time in seven months, Patrick Mahomes took the field at Arrowhead and led a touchdown drive.

He wowed the crowd with a 36-yard pass to Travis Kelce to open the Chiefs’ first drive and danced around for a 10-yard gain that stopped just short of the goal line.

But for once, the night wasn’t about him.

Instead, the Chiefs’ preseason debut — a 38-17 win against the Bengals — belonged to the rookies.

Over half of the Chiefs’ five touchdowns were scored by rookies, beginning with Mecole Hardman’s 17-yard touchdown on a jet sweep early in the second quarter.

Hardman showed off his 4.33 40-yard-dash speed throughout the night — a trait that majorly contributed the Chiefs trading up to draft him in May. Hardman finished his first outing as a Chief with two catches for 31 yards.

The shovel pass for Hardman’s lone touchdown was orchestrated by fellow rookie Kyle Shurmur, a quarterback likely competing for a spot on the practice squad with second-year pro Chase Litton. Shurmur also had a solid night, beginning when he started the second quarter. The decision to give Shurmur the second quarter deviated from Andy Reid’s initial game plan. Shurmur was scheduled to play the third quarter, but took over in the second after a handful of plays by backup Chad Henne to finish the first.

Shumur finished the night completing 6 of 15 attempts for 77 yards and a touchdown. He nearly had an interception, but the defender was whistled for defensive pass interference after review.

Like Hardman, fellow draft pick Darwin Thompson was also most impressive in the open field, scoring a 29-yard catch-and-run touchdown early in the third quarter. Thompson caught a pass from Litton over the middle, then ran to the left toward the corner of the end zone, outrunning defenders as he finished with a touchdown.

“It really is special, the type of speed and the type of power these young guys are running with,” Mahomes said during the television broadcast. “As you get this offense down, you can go out there and just play fast. We talked about it when we came into this game, go out there and do what got you here. Go out there, and play fast.

“You have everything installed and you’re seeing 25, 17 and some of these young guys do that today.”

With starting running back Damien Williams out for the game, and Carlos Hyde and Darrel Williams taking limited reps with the first-string, Thompson made the most of an increased workload. He led the Chiefs with five carries for 22 yards, and he showed his strength when he muscled through two Cincinnati defenders, including linebacker Germaine Pratt, in the second quarter.

Some of Thompson’s best flashes didn’t even make the box score. In the third quarter, Thompson muscled up the middle for a strong 16-yard run and hurdle to the 3-yard line. But the play was called back thanks to a holding penalty on Ryan Hunter.

Not to be outdone by the drafted rookies, UDFA Josh Caldwell, a product of Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western, burst out for a 47-yard run just before the two-minute warning to put the Chiefs on the 4-yard line.

He finished off his big run a play later with a 4-yard touchdown run.

And on the offensive line, Nick Allegretti, the final pick of the Chiefs’ 2019 draft class, played with the second team offensive line at left guard.

It wasn’t all positive for the offensive rookies, though. Tight end John Lovett’s night ended early. He went out in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and didn’t return.

Defensively, the rookies didn’t have as much of an impact, but they did get significant game experience. Sixth-round pick Rashad Fenton rotated in at second-team nickel, playing behind Kendall Fuller. He saw action as early as the Bengals’ opening drive.

Second-round Juan Thornhill was a little more limited, coming on for Sorensen more frequently starting with the second drive.

Once the first-string’s night was done for good, Thornhill primarily played free safety with second-year player Armani Watts at strong safety. The pair combined to stymie a Cincinnati drive midway through the third quarter. Thornhill tackled tight end Mason Schreck after quarterback Ryan Finley completed a pass to him. Schreck had an open field in front him, but Thornhill’s quick hit limited him to gaining just two yards. A couple lays later, Watts kept H-back Quinton Flowers to just two yards after catching a pass from Finley.

Herb Miller was the surprise rookie performer of the night for the defense. The undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic was the second-string outside cornerback opposite of 2018 practice squad player D’Montre Wade. Miller bounced between the second and third teams in training camp, but was on the field in the opening drive when Spagnuolo began rotating substitutes with starters.

Miller finished the half with an interception on a Hail Mary throw by backup Cincinnati quarterback Jeff Driskel. Blockers formed a lane for him along the right sideline, but Miller’s interception didn’t quite go the distance for a pick-six. Instead, he returned it 67 yards, before exiting the field for halftime.

