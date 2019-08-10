Chiefs
Dez Bryant was really, really impressed with Chiefs in their first preseason game
Expectations are high for the Chiefs this season, who are clearly Super Bowl contenders.
The Chiefs’ offense added another weapon in the draft as Mecole Hardman joins Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce as options for Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP.
In Saturday’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes threw a perfect pass to Kelce on the first offensive play. And Hardman showed off his speed on a touchdown reception.
Watching it all, it seems, was former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.
He tweeted on Saturday night: “I feel sorry for anybody that’s facing the chiefs this year... seriously.”
A Baltimore fan tweeted at Bryant, saying the Ravens would be able to stop the Chiefs. The teams play at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 22.
Here is what Bryant wrote:
