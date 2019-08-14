Chiefs
Chiefs fan alters Patrick Mahomes’ Hy-Vee commercial to troll AFC West rivals
COMMERCIAL: Mahomes becomes Hy-Vee’s top delivery man
No matter how you feel about that new Hy-Vee commercial featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a new version should make fans smile.
An intrepid Chiefs supporter made a few alterations to the original, which you can see above and features Mahomes throwing passes into the yards of his fictional neighbors.
In this new video, which was shared on Reddit, the footballs that Mahomes throw end up spoiling things for the rest of the AFC West teams.
There is a special message for all the people who say the Chargers will take the AFC West crown from the Chiefs this season. Oh, you should be able to spot Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, too.
The video also pokes fun at the Patriots.
So .... what do you think of the changes?
Comments