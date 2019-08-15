Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes implores Mecole Hardman at Chiefs camp: ‘You gotta run!’

Chiefs coach Andy Reid praises work ethic of speedy rookie WR Mecole Hardman

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about hard-working wide receiver Mecole Hardman. By
Up Next
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about hard-working wide receiver Mecole Hardman. By

If there is one thing any wide receiver who joins the Chiefs should know, it’s this: don’t stop on a route.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is able to do things that others at his position simply can’t.

At the Chiefs’ training camp on Wednesday, Mahomes showed his frustration with wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who had quit running his route. Mahomes overthrew Mecole, the rookie from Georgia.

“You gotta run,” Mahomes said.

Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 shared this clip of the interaction:

There’s a learning curve for rookies in the NFL and this seems to be an example of that.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
  Comments  