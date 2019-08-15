Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes implores Mecole Hardman at Chiefs camp: ‘You gotta run!’
Chiefs coach Andy Reid praises work ethic of speedy rookie WR Mecole Hardman
If there is one thing any wide receiver who joins the Chiefs should know, it’s this: don’t stop on a route.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is able to do things that others at his position simply can’t.
At the Chiefs’ training camp on Wednesday, Mahomes showed his frustration with wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who had quit running his route. Mahomes overthrew Mecole, the rookie from Georgia.
“You gotta run,” Mahomes said.
Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 shared this clip of the interaction:
There’s a learning curve for rookies in the NFL and this seems to be an example of that.
