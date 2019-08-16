Sellout predicted as Chiefs fans finally get shot at buying Arrowhead Stadium seats

Old Arrowhead Stadium seats will be sold to fans As part of $11.5 million in upgrades, the Kansas City Chiefs replaced most of the seats in the upper deck of Arrowhead Stadium. Aerial footage shows crews working on seats inside the stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As part of $11.5 million in upgrades, the Kansas City Chiefs replaced most of the seats in the upper deck of Arrowhead Stadium. Aerial footage shows crews working on seats inside the stadium.

Jackson County residents get first dibs when seats reclaimed from Arrowhead Stadium go on sale Friday.

The sale was to begin at 6 a.m. when the website arrowheadseatsale.com was scheduled to go live. People who live outside Jackson County can begin buying single- and double-seat units beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday through the same website.

The vendor, Schneider Industries Inc., said it expects to sell out of what the company claims is “a very limited” number of seats.

Most of the 30,000-plus seats the Chiefs ripped out of the stadium’s upper deck last winter are not fit for reuse, a company spokesman said.

“Many were damaged and a lot of the brackets from one section don’t fit with the others,” Robb Yagmin said.

But 2,500 units are in good shape. When shipping costs are figured in, customers will pay anywhere from $277 for a single seat without a logo to $509 for a pair with logos on endcaps, Yagmin said.

The red seats are about 20 years old. The Chiefs removed them last winter at the start of an $11.5 million renovation project. The team had no intention of preserving the majority for later resale. Many were already in bad shape. Others were broken when rows were yanked out quickly so that work could be done in time for last weekend’s opening game of the pre-season.

However, the team had intended to sell some of the seats that survived the demolition process to its fans. Before that could happen, the county intervened, asserting that taxpayers, not the Chiefs, owned the seating and nearly everything else in Arrowhead and neighboring Kauffman Stadium.

This summer, the county hired Schneider Industries to make as many seats as possible ready for resale by reassembling the pieces and attaching L-shaped feet brackets.

That work was done in Indiana. Schneider will ship orders out by FedEx. No in-person pickups are allowed. Delivery could take up to eight weeks.

Under their agreement, Schneider guaranteed the county $75,000 upfront to cover the county’s cost of hauling the seating components out of the Arrowhead parking lot last spring and storing them until a resale plan was hatched. The parties will evenly split the net proceeds from seat sales and recycling payments for the excess plastic and metal parts.

The county’s share has been earmarked for parks projects.