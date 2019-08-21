Chiefs
SportsBeat KC podcast exclusive: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on his coaches, agent, fame
MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes sat down with The Star’s Brooke Pryor, Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger and Blair Kerkhoff and chatted on a variety of topics, from his influences to his relationship with coaches.
He also talks about how he chose his agent and how he’s living with fame.
Not surprisingly, the Chiefs star is also the star of our upcoming football section — in print on Aug. 25.
Read the stories we discussed:
Sam Mellinger: The inside story of a legendary agent’s successful recruitment of Patrick Mahomes: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/sam-mellinger/article233978912.html
Vahe Gregorian: Beyond the arm: The personal traits that make Patrick Mahomes special on and off the field: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article234189747.html
Brooke Pryor: The artist and his muse: Special relationship between Reid, Mahomes could lead to Super Bowl: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article233980092.html
Here’s why we should remember the AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article233807417.html
