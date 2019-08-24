Chiefs
Chiefs’ Damien Williams turned on the jets on TD catch from Patrick Mahomes vs. 49ers
That’s what speed do.
The Chiefs opened the scoring in Saturday night’s preseason game against the 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on a 62-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to running back Damien Williams.
Williams ran a wheel route and Mahomes dropped a perfect pass to Williams, who made a cut and was off to the races.
Once he got into the open, Williams showed off his speed and blazed a path to the end zone. Williams also got a nice block from wide receiver Damarcus Robinson.
The NFL shared this clip of the play:
