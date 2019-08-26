Three Chiefs to have surgery Tuesday, including Speaks for knee and Henne for ankle

Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid on his team’s 27-17 loss to 49ers in preseason game Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid liked a lot of what he saw during the Chiefs third preseason game Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium. He covered a wide variety of topics in his postgame press conference. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid liked a lot of what he saw during the Chiefs third preseason game Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium. He covered a wide variety of topics in his postgame press conference.

Three Chiefs players will have surgery Tuesday, including linebacker Breeland Speaks and backup quarterback Chad Henne.

Chiefs vice president of sports medicine Rick Burkholder said Monday that Speaks injured his right knee and meniscus and sprained the medial collateral ligament in the Chiefs’ preseason game a week ago at Pittsburgh, and Henne fractured his right ankle against San Francisco on Saturday night.

Henne, who will have surgery performed by Robert Anderson in Green Bay, appeared to injure the ankle when he was sacked Saturday night on the final play of his lone series. Both Arik Armstead and Damontre Moore landed on Henne’s ankle as they pulled him down from behind.

With Henne unavailable for the immediate future, the Chiefs agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Matt Moore, a source told The Star.

Moore spent seven seasons with the Dolphins as a backup and was the team’s starter in 2011. Before that, he was with the Panthers for four seasons.

The Chiefs brought both Moore and Henne in two years ago when they were evaluating veteran backup quarterbacks, a source told The Star. When Moore stepped away, Henne signed. Because of that history, Moore was the Chiefs’ first call Sunday.

In addition to Moore, the Chiefs will also have two young quarterbacks in rookie Kyle Shurmur and second-year quarterback Chase Litton vying for a spot on the roster or the practice squad in the fourth preseason game, which is Thursday at Green Bay.

Speaks was injured as both he and fellow defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon beat their men and pursued Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Kpassagnon dove to make a play on Dobbs and collided with Speaks, who immediately grabbed his right knee.

Also having surgery, Burkholder said, is wide receiver Marcus Kemp, who tore his left anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments and meniscus at Pittsburgh.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Speaks was doing well on first and second downs, was playing some inside linebacker and was more comfortable in his system.

“I’m hopeful for him that he bounces back,” Spagnuolo said.

Burkholder didn’t provide a timetable for any of the injuries, though Kemp has been placed on injured reserve.