Chiefs’ Travis Kelce won the Pepsi (paper football) challenge

The Chiefs have high hopes of ending the 2019 season with the ultimate NFL championship: a Super Bowl title.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won a championship before the season started: the Pepsi Paper Football Championship.

OK, that’s not remotely close to the importance of winning the Lombardi Trophy, of course, but Kelce seemed pleased (as you can see in the video above).

This summer, Pepsi had 22 NFL players take part in the paper football competition, and Kelce led the way by making 14 attempts in 40 seconds. The Giants’ Saquon Barkley was second (12) and the Bears’ Tarik Cohen and Texans’ Whitney Mercilus tied for third (11 each).

“I’ve been playing paper football my entire life, honing my technique and waiting for a moment like this to compete against the best of the best,” Kelce said in a news release. “We are all fierce competitors, and it’s always great ... to showcase our different talents and really give the fans what they never knew they needed — a bunch of NFL athletes flicking paper footballs in the air.”

Kelce talked with Rich Eisen about the competition and you can see that here.