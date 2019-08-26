Ex-Kansas City Chiefs player faces federal gun charges, tasered during arrest

Ronda Rousey book signing in Kansas City Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Junior Siavii talks about his admiration for mixed-martial-arts fighter Ronda Rousey at her book signing on Thursday, May 28, 2015, at Unity Temple on the Plaza. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Junior Siavii talks about his admiration for mixed-martial-arts fighter Ronda Rousey at her book signing on Thursday, May 28, 2015, at Unity Temple on the Plaza.

A former Kansas City Chiefs football player was charged Monday in federal court with illegally possessing firearms after he was tasered twice while he struggled with police officers and resisted arrest, according to prosecutors.

Saousoalii Siavii, Jr., also known as “Junior,” 40, of Independence, was charged with three counts of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms, according to federal prosecutors in the Western District of Missouri.

In a news release Monday evening, prosecutors said Siavii has been arrested three times during which he was in possession of illegal drugs and loaded firearms, a federal crime.

Siavii was most recently arrested Saturday in Independence. He remained in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

A defensive tackle, Siavii appeared in 26 games with the Chiefs in 2004-05 but never made a start, according to The Star’s archives. He then played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks.

