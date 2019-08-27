Patrick Mahomes next prime-time appearance? During the Sunday Night Football opener

Patrick Mahomes says Chiefs’ offense is ready for Week 1 Patrick Mahomes finished 8 of 10 for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Patrick Mahomes finished 8 of 10 for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason.

Patrick Mahomes will make a regular appearance on a prime-time program this fall and winter.

The Chiefs quarterback is one of 13 NFL players featured in the opening lead-in for Sunday Night Football on NBC. If the promo released by the network is a clue, Mahomes will have something of a lead role.

He’s the first player to be shown in the promo video that features Carrie Underwood’s theme song. She’ll be joined in the song by Joan Jett.

The players who appear with Mahomes in the opening: Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones; Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller, linebacker Khalil Mack and quarterback Mitch Trubisky; Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield; Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott; Rams quarterback Jared Goff; Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins; Eagles quarterback Carson Wenz, tight end Zach Ertz and Fletcher Cox; and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The opening was filmed at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Chiefs are scheduled to make three appearances on Sunday Night Football: Oct. 6 against the Colts at Arrowhead; Oct. 27 against the Packers at Arrowhead; and Dec. 22 at the Bears.

Starting with the Chiefs-Colts matchup, the Sunday Night Football games are eligible to be flexed, or switched back to the afternoon for another game.

Sunday Night Football schedule

Thurs. Sept. 5: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Sun. Sept. 8: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Sun. Sept. 15: Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

Sun. Sept. 22: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

Sun. Sept. 29: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

*Sun. Oct. 6: Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

*Sun. Oct. 13: Pittsburgh Steelers at LA Chargers

*Sun. Oct. 20: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

*Sun. Oct. 27: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

*Sun. Nov. 3: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens

*Sun. Nov. 10: Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

*Sun. Nov. 17: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

*Sun. Nov. 24: Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

**Thurs. Nov. 28: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

*Sun. Dec. 1: New England Patriots at Houston Texans

*Sun. Dec. 8: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

*Sun. Dec. 15: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

*Sun. Dec. 22: Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears

*Sun. Dec. 29: TBD

*Flex week

** Thanksgiving night game