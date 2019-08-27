Mizzou will return to Arrowhead in 2020 to face Arkansas on Thanksgiving weekend

Gary Pinkel does “GP” dance with players Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel, after some prodding from his players, did his "GP" dance after the Tigers beat BYU on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Pinkel announced Friday he would retire after the season. Video by Vahe Gregorian, vgre Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel, after some prodding from his players, did his "GP" dance after the Tigers beat BYU on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Pinkel announced Friday he would retire after the season. Video by Vahe Gregorian, vgre

After a five-year hiatus, Missouri football is returning to Arrowhead Stadium in 2020.

The Tigers and Chiefs announced on Tuesday that Mizzou’s annual Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in 2020. Currently the game is set for Nov. 28, 2020, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but it could move. The Tigers will play the Hogs in Little Rock on Nov. 29 this fall, on Black Friday.

“We have been in discussion with the Chiefs for the last couple of years about bringing Mizzou back to Arrowhead,” Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk said in a release. “Kansas City has provided Mizzou Football and the University of Missouri outstanding support over the years.”

Mizzou is 6-2 in eight games at Arrowhead and last played there against BYU on Nov. 14, 2015. MU won 20-16 in a game that Tigers players threatened to boycott because of race issues on campus. The Tigers went 4-1 during a five-year stretch against Kansas at Arrowhead from 2007-11.

The Chiefs and MU have discussed a future opportunity for another game at Arrowhead against a mutually agreeable power conference opponent between 2021 and 2024. Sterk has said before that MU’s 2024 return game against Boston College could be moved to Arrowhead, but those plans fell through because the distance between Boston and Kansas City would likely hurt the Eagles’ attendance.

Mizzou will play six home games at Memorial Stadium in Columbia in 2020: SEC matchups against Vanderbilt (Sept. 12), Georgia (Oct. 17) and Homecoming vs. Kentucky (Oct. 24), as well as nonconference games vs. Central Arkansas (Sept. 5), Eastern Michigan (Sept. 26) and Louisiana (Nov. 21).

