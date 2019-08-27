Why the Kansas City Chiefs hope they don’t have to use their newest player

Chiefs new backup quarterback Matt Moore (6) threw passes during Chiefs practice Tuesday at the University of Kansas Health System Training Complex in Kansas City. The Star

The A-Team of Brooke Pryor, Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger and Blair Kerkhoff gathered at Big O Tires in Independence to talk all things Chiefs, starting with the newest player, quarterback Matt Moore. If he gets on the field in anything other than a Chiefs blowout, that’s not good news for the Chiefs. Also, is Patrick Mahomes being over-exposed?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Read the stories we discussed:

Chiefs sign former Dolphin Matt Moore after backup QB Chad Henne goes down

When Patrick Mahomes goes out these days, planning and caution are the keys

Get access to all of them by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.

Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires!