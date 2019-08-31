Chiefs roster cuts tracker: Who’s in? Who’s out? Track the latest news here

Andy Reid praises young players after final preseason game Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses the performance of his young players following the preseason finale in Green Bay. Reid was pleased with his quarterbacks, Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses the performance of his young players following the preseason finale in Green Bay. Reid was pleased with his quarterbacks, Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton.

The Chiefs had a quiet Friday, leaving them until 3 p.m. Saturday to shed 37 players from their current roster.

The team got to work Saturday morning with their first move, sending UDFA cornerback Mark Fields to Minnesota in a trade, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Stay up to date with the rest of the Chiefs moves throughout the weekend here.

8:45 a.m. - Chiefs send CB Mark Fields to the Vikings in a trade, per Pelissero. The Clemson UDFA is physically gifted, but struggled in the final preseason game against Green Bay. He drew three penalties, and analyst Todd McShay was caught on a hot mic saying Reid was animated and the cornerback didn’t likely have a spot on the roster.

