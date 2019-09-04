Five things to know about Chiefs Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes and his pit bull Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on his pit bull Steel Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on his pit bull Steel

In videos, social media posts and at events, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is often accompanied by his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

She was interviewed alongside Mahomes by Bleacher Report about their house and custom shoe closet.

The couple has shared many photos and videos from their vacation, taken shortly before training camp began.

And, with one Instagram post, Matthews skewered critics because she gets “told all the time” that Mahomes “could do so much better.”

Matthews and Mahomes have not been shy about sharing the love they have for each other, for their pets, and for Kansas City.

So here are a few things to know about Matthews, who just turned 24 and is developing her own career while supporting her boyfriend — the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player.

1. She’s a personal trainer

On Tuesday, the Brittany Matthews Fitness website launched. It offers people training programs and merchandise.

“As a Certified Personal Trainer with a four-year bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, I have experience with all levels of fitness and have carried that experience with me to create exercise programs for people at all stages on their fitness journey,” she wrote on the website.

“‘Training like Britt’ means many things — working hard, staying dedicated, not making excuses, and most of all, no BS! These programs are designed to tone, grow muscle and get STRONG. Don’t be afraid to lift heavy and push yourself!

“I hope you love my programs as much as I do — let’s reach your goals together!”

IT IS LIVEEE https://t.co/NUslEaoBBm

Link is in my bio!

•••••

Have been working so long on this & it’s finally here! Making my own brand & creating something that can make anyone & everyone better in their own way! I hope you all love it — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 3, 2019

2. She was a professional soccer player

Matthews’ name is etched in the soccer record book at the University of Texas at Tyler, finishing second in the school’s history in goals (31) and points (78), according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Just weeks after Mahomes was selected by the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft, Matthews signed with a professional soccer team in Iceland, according to the Morning Telegraph story.

“Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer,” Matthews told the Morning Telegraph. “An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love.”

On her fitness website, Matthews wrote: “By the end of my first season (in Iceland), I truly began to fall in love with being in the gym more than being on the soccer field.”

3. She loves pit bulls

Matthews and Mahomes have two pit bulls, Steel and Silver. Steel was a Valentine’s Day gift in 2016 from Mahomes, but it seems he objected to the name at first.

Currently arguing about dog names cause he won't let me name a puppy steel... @PatrickMahomes5 #steelersnation — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 28, 2016

Matthews obviously won out, and she is an advocate for pit bulls.

“I hate how they get stereotyped as aggressive,” Matthews told The Star last year. “Any dog can be aggressive, it’s basically the way they’re raised. This is the sweetest pup ever.”

Recently, she got a tattoo of a dog print:

I just got a tattoo of a dog paw️ cause I love my dogs and it’s my birthday so YOLO — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) August 31, 2019

Matthews also runs an Instagram account for the couple’s dogs, and they saw a trainer.

4. They’re high school sweethearts

Mahomes told Yahoo Sports that Matthews has been his girlfriend since the 10th grade.

They both attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. They remained together through college, even though she was at the University of Texas at Tyler and he attended Texas Tech.

Brittany and Patrick in their earlier days. Screengrab of Brittany Matthews Twitter video

Last month she posted a video collage of their experiences, calling Mahomes: “My best friend.”

5. She loves Kansas City

Last month, a Bleacher Report video showed Matthews and Mahomes in their home.

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” Mahomes said. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. They have such a passion for the community, the food, the football team. They treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life. We’re trying to be here for a long, long time.”

Matthews added: “Very long. We love it here.”