Poll: What is your expectation for the Chiefs this season?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training.

Are you ready for ... Groundhog’s Day?

That may seem like an odd question, but Super Bowl LIV will be held on Feb. 2, 2020, and Chiefs fans are hoping their team will be in that game.

The Chiefs lost to the Patriots in overtime in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in January and fans are hoping the team can take the next step.

Is that a realistic goal? Is that what you think will happen this season? What is your expectation for the Chiefs?

