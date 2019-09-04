Roundup: Chiefs ready to charge; Mizzou Tigers in misery; and the Royals’ new king

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says his goal is to win as many games as he can with his teammates this season.

This busy show begins with the Chiefs and thoughts on what impact quarterback Jared Goff’s new $134 million deal with the Rams would have on Patrick Mahomes’ future.

From media day, Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid look ahead to the season opener on Sunday at Jacksonville.

We invite Mizzou beat writer Alex Schiffer to tell us briefly what went wrong for Missouri in the Tigers’ lid-lifter (more on that later this week).

And we hear from the Royals’ new single season home run king: Jorge Soler. Did he feel nervous chasing the record that was held by Mike Moustakas?

