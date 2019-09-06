SportsBeat KC podcast: Tyreek Hill’s new deal with Chiefs, a big college weekend ahead

It’s college football Friday on SportsBeat KC, the Star’s sports podcast. The Kansas City Star

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill signed a 3-year, $54 million contract extension on Friday and we’re here to talk about it. What does it mean for the Chiefs, Hill and the team’s future?

It’s also a big weekend of college football for Kansas State and Kansas, coming off victories, and Mizzou, looking to right the ship after a wayward season debut. Podcast host Blair Kerkhoff talks to each beat writer about what they’re expecting this weekend.

And Blair and Vahe Gregorian bid farewell to Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor, who is heading east for a new venture after covering one of the most successful seasons in Chiefs’ history.

Read the stories we discussed:

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs agree to a three-year deal worth $54 million: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article234791862.html

K-State Q&A: Chris Klieman’s debut, John Holcombe and undefeated Big 12 football: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/kansas-state/article234778017.html

KU’s best playmaker returns this week: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-kansas/article234641047.html

Missouri’s offense has no problem passing against Wyoming. Can it get the run game going?: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/sec/university-of-missouri/article234710237.html

