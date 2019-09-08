Chiefs report card: Season opener vs. Jaguars merits A’s nearly across the board

Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid on Mahomes’ injury, Watkins’ outstanding performance Kansas City Chief's coach Andy Reid discusses Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury and the performance of Sammy Watkins who scored three touchdowns in the team's 40-26 victory over the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chief's coach Andy Reid discusses Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury and the performance of Sammy Watkins who scored three touchdowns in the team's 40-26 victory over the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville.

The Chiefs got off to a fast start with a 40-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Teams that score on their first seven possessions, as the Chiefs did Sunday, tend to have good days.

The recap

KC Star of the Game: Let’s go with Sammy Watkins, who set career bests with 198 receiving yards and three touchdowns. It was the second-best game by a wide receiver in Patrick Mahomes’ two seasons. Tyreek Hill had 215 yards against the Rams last season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reason to hope: The Chiefs led the NFL in scoring and yards last season. Their repeat quest is off to a great start. Plus, the play of newly signed running back LeSean McCoy was encouraging.

Reason to mope: Hill, in his first game since signing a three-year, $54 million deal, left the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Looking ahead: The Chiefs visit the other side of the country in Week 2, visiting the Oakland Raiders.

Report card

Passing offense: A

The Chiefs had their way with the Jags. Mahomes completed his first eight passes before attempting what appeared to be no-look pass in the end zone to Travis Kelce. His 211 first-quarter passing yards were the most by a quarterback since Peyton Manning in 2004. By halftime, Mahomes had 313 yards against a team that held him to his lowest passer rating last year.

Rushing offense: A

Would McCoy play? Yes, and he was good. The Chiefs led from start to finish but when they needed to shorten the game they were able to behind McCoy and Damien Williams. Oh, and how about Tyreek Hill with a 5-yard gain after lining up at running back?

Passing defense: B

It was a little unsettling to let Jags rookie Gardner Minshew, who replaced injured veteran Nick Foles, complete his first 13 passes. But the defense came up with a big play in the third quarter when linebacker Damien Wilson stripped Leonard Fournette and Bashaud Breeland recovered

Rushing defense: B

Fournette ran hard, and after the Foles’ injury the Chiefs knew they’d get a heavy dose. But the Jags needed to establish the run game and did not.

SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs LB Damien Wilson on his forced fumble in win over Jaguars.

Special teams: B

No big plays ... or mistakes.

Coaching: A

Andy Reid in openers? In Kansas City, he’s nearly perfect. Make him 6-1 with the Chiefs and 5-0 on the road.