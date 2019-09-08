Chiefs
LeSean McCoy active for Chiefs’ opener. But here’s who won’t play
LeSean McCoy won’t have to wait long for his Chiefs debut.
A week after signing with Kansas City, McCoy is among the active players Sunday for the Chiefs’ opener in Jacksonville. He will be part of the backfield rotation.
The Chiefs are mostly healthy heading into their season opener.
Mostly.
After not practicing on Friday, safety Jordan Lucas (back spasms) is among the inactive players announced Sunday. Linebacker Reggie Ragland is inactive, along with offensive linemen Ryan Hunter, Nick Allegretti, Martinas Rankin, tight end Deon Yelder and defensive lineman Khalen Saunders.
The Jaguars seven inactives are defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, left tackle Cam Robinson, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, linebacker Austin Calitro, running back Devine Ozigbo and wide receiver C.J. Board.
