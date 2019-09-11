Chiefs
Vikings’ Stefon Diggs, Chiefs players send best wishes to Tyreek Hill on Twitter
The good news for Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is he won’t need surgery after sustaining an injury during Sunday’s season-opening win at Jacksonville, Florida.
The bad news: there is no set time for Hill’s return from the injury, which was diagnosed as a “sternoclavicular joint injury.”
For now, Hill won’t be going on injured reserve, but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wednesday that Hill will miss a minimum of four weeks.
Hill was hurt in the first half of Sunday’s game, and a fellow NFL wide receiver reached out to the Chiefs star.
Here is what Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted to Hill:
Hill was appreciative:
Fellow Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman shared this message for Hill:
Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu tweeted this:
