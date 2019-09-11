Patrick Mahomes jerseys were a hot seller during the preseason

The Summer of Showtime From playing pickup basketball to riding horses through the ocean off the coast of Turks and Caicos, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had quite the busy summer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From playing pickup basketball to riding horses through the ocean off the coast of Turks and Caicos, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had quite the busy summer.

You don’t have to be at Arrowhead Stadium to know that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ jersey is popular with fans.

Walk around Kansas City on Red Friday or game day and it doesn’t take long to see a red jersey with the number 15 on it.

Last year, Mahomes’ jersey was third on the list of top 10 best sellers in the NFL, trailing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Bears defensive lineman Khalil Mack.

In this year’s preseason, Mahomes moved up a spot, according to Fanatics. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s No. 6 jersey was the best seller, followed by Mahomes’ jersey.

Here is the list that Fanatics tweeted:

6️⃣ QBs, 2️⃣ WRs, 1️⃣ RB and 1️⃣ defensive player (Hi @FiftyDeuce) lead our list of top selling jerseys for the 2019 @NFL preseason! #WeReady for #NFL100 to kickoff pic.twitter.com/v9psRywS80 — Fanatics (@Fanatics) September 5, 2019

The NFL announced that during Week 1 of the season, Brady’s jersey was the top seller at NFLShop.com and the Fanatics sites.