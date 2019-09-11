SportsBeat KC podcast: Chiefs Patrick Mahomes says his ankle is OK; K-State’s big game

Patrick Mahomes sprained his left ankle during the Sept. 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but says it's healthy. The Star

Chiefs fans can breath easy. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ left ankle, sprained in the victory at Jacksonville last week, is healing, he says. The injury in the second quarter limited his mobility for the rest of the game.

The next test is Sunday at Oakland. Hear what Mahomes has to say about it.

Also, Kansas State visits Mississippi State on Saturday in its biggest contest to date. Are the Wildcats ready for an opponent this formidable? Beat writer Kellis Robinett joins host Blair Kerkhoff for a discussion.

