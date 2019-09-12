SportsBeat KC podcast: Why we’re picking Chiefs to beat Oakland Raiders, even on dirt

Which Chiefs player will be the one to watch on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders? One A-team members says Travis Kelce. The Star

The A-team — that’s Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger, Blair Kerkhoff and Sam McDowell — got together Thursday at Big O Tires in the Northland to preview the Sunday Chiefs at Oakland game.

With the Raiders scheduled to move to Las Vegas next season, this is likely the final game the Chiefs will play at Coliseum, which also doubles as a baseball field, so there will be dirt.

Both teams are coming off victories and the winner will have an upper hand in the AFC West.

Hear our picks for who will have the biggest game this weekend. Hint: Two picked offensive players, two picked defensive players. Plus: Sam Mellinger lists his favorite things about Coliseum.

Read the stories we discussed:

