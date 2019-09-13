Take the Chiefs on the Oakland dirt in one of NFL’s storied rivalries

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prays in front of the goal post before Sunday’s football game against the Oakland Raiders on December 2, 2018 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) visit the Oakland Raiders (1-0) in a battle between original AFL members. Their rivalry is one of the NFL’s most intense, and this is likely the final game between the teams in Oakland with the Raiders scheduled to relocate to Las Vegas next season. The early date of the game means some of the game will be played on the Coliseum’s dirt infield.

Kickoff: 3:05 p.m. Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

TV/Radio: CBS (Ch. 5), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 7 (opened 8 1/2)

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs, 38-30

The Week 1 performances left both teams feeling encouraged. The Chiefs had things wrapped up at Jacksonville by the end of the third quarter, and the Raiders handled the Broncos at Oakland behind quarterback Derek Carr. It took Oakland a month to gets its first victory in Jon Gruden’s first season and the team started 1-8. Both teams lost a starter to injury last weekend. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to miss a few weeks with a sternoclavicular joint injury. Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram tore a rotator cuff and will miss the season. The Chiefs have held the upper hand in this storied rivalry in the Andy Reid era, winning 10 of 12. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs’ sweep last season. The Chiefs’ two losses under Reid have come in Oakland, the latest in 2017. A Raiders triumph in this one would be one of the weekend’s biggest upsets.