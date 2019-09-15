‘Today is a good day.’ Chiefs fans revel in 28-10 victory over Raiders

Go inside Oakland Alameda Coliseum and watch the Chiefs warm-up for their game against the Raiders Go inside Oakland Alameda Coliseum and watch the Chiefs warm-up for their game against the Raiders Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Go inside Oakland Alameda Coliseum and watch the Chiefs warm-up for their game against the Raiders

The Chiefs’ final trip to Oakland resulted in a victory.

Starting next season, the Raiders will play their games in Las Vegas, so the Chiefs got bragging rights over the longtime AFC West rival.

Despite falling behind by 10 points in the first quarter, the Chiefs won 28-10 and improved to 2-0 on the season.

Chiefs fans were very, very happy.

Here is what they were saying on Twitter:

The NFL schedule makers keep making the #Chiefs start off with 2 games on the road and we keep going 2-0 in those games. — tigerdan4 (@tigerdan41) September 15, 2019

Final time playing at that crappy Oakland Coliseum getting the W and overall winning record there. #Chiefs — Andrew Shepard (@The_Shep_) September 15, 2019

Anything less than a superbowl win at this point is unacceptable now that the impossible or all that is impossible has happened. #Chiefs — Matthew (@MJL2001) September 15, 2019

One bad thing returned today: too many dumb offensive penalties #ChiefsKingdom — Sam Michel (@sammichelwjob) September 15, 2019

Just love watching @PatrickMahomes and @Chiefs offence, going all the way to the Superbowl this year #chiefsnation — andy thomson (@andyt1984) September 15, 2019

Damn straight baby. All time winners at that dump. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/BhzGUdWc7W — Villain Guy. (@TheSmokingPun) September 15, 2019

Da #Chiefskingdom leave the black hole of Oak town with a winning record forever - faders will always be #Chiefs bitches #KCvsOAK — rancho blue (@robdogj) September 15, 2019

Chiefs blow out the raiders, chargers lose to the lions, and the broncos lose on a last second field goal. Today is a good day. #ChiefsKingdom — Austin Cook (@ADCookie153) September 15, 2019

Good to get a win but the reality is that it’s Super Bowl or bust with this team and they have some major deficiencies that will keep them from winning it all. Very disappointing outside of the 2nd qtr. — JTS (@TheSpiritof02) September 15, 2019

Can you imagine the score if we played to our potential for 4 whole quarters? #Chiefs — Stacie Meyer (@stacie_meyer) September 15, 2019

Mahomes putting up mad numbers once again.. #kc #chiefs — Matt Coomey (@Coooomey) September 15, 2019