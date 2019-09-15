Chiefs
‘Today is a good day.’ Chiefs fans revel in 28-10 victory over Raiders
Go inside Oakland Alameda Coliseum and watch the Chiefs warm-up for their game against the Raiders
The Chiefs’ final trip to Oakland resulted in a victory.
Starting next season, the Raiders will play their games in Las Vegas, so the Chiefs got bragging rights over the longtime AFC West rival.
Despite falling behind by 10 points in the first quarter, the Chiefs won 28-10 and improved to 2-0 on the season.
Chiefs fans were very, very happy.
Here is what they were saying on Twitter:
