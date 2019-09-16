Chiefs
SportsBeat KC podcast: Chiefs beat Oakland Raiders with one phenomenal quarter
The Chiefs scored in only one quarter but what a quarter it was.
Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes, and the Chiefs raced past the Oakland Raiders 28-10.
Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell and Blair Kerkhoff break down the game that featured the second-best total passing yards in Mahomes’ young but already storied career.
Also, the Chiefs defense stepped up in a big way. After surrendering 10 points to open the game, the Chiefs didn’t allow another score.
This episode was originally broadcast as a Facebook Live video from the Red Zone Extra Facebook page.
Read the stories we discussed:
All it takes is one quarter for Chiefs and Mahomes to lower the boom on the Raiders: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article235122357.html
Mellinger: Chiefs used to plan their season around Raider week. Now it’s just another step: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/sam-mellinger/article235122002.html
Gregorian: The Mahomes Factor: Quarterback is the tide that lifts Chiefs and crushes opponents’ souls: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/vahe-gregorian/article235123447.html
“(Bleep) the Chiefs!” Welcome, and farewell, to the Raiders Black Hole in Oakland: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article235121007.html
Raiders tried to take away Chiefs WR Watkins. Demarcus Robinson nullified that plan: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article235130787.html
Chiefs report card: Can you give a higher grade than an “A” for this passing offense: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article235122492.html
Get access to all of them by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.
Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires.
Comments