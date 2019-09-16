SportsBeat KC podcast: Chiefs beat Oakland Raiders with one phenomenal quarter

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Sammy Watkins, left, and Mecole Hardman celebrate after Hardman’s touchdown catch in the first half of Sunday’s game at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Chiefs scored in only one quarter but what a quarter it was.

Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes, and the Chiefs raced past the Oakland Raiders 28-10.

Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell and Blair Kerkhoff break down the game that featured the second-best total passing yards in Mahomes’ young but already storied career.

Also, the Chiefs defense stepped up in a big way. After surrendering 10 points to open the game, the Chiefs didn’t allow another score.

This episode was originally broadcast as a Facebook Live video from the Red Zone Extra Facebook page.

