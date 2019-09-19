It’ll be Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson in NFL’s showcase game this weekend

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw in the fourth quarter during Sunday night’s football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 21, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Star

In today’s podcast, we look ahead to the Kansas City Chiefs home opener Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs will meet the Baltimore Ravens and it’s the biggest NFL game of the weekend. Both teams are 2-0 and have gotten outstanding quarterback play from Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. In our Where the Rubber Meets the Road segment, the A-Team — which is Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Sam McDowell and Blair Kerkhoff — previews the game, identifies players to watch and predicts the outcome. The answers were not unanimous.

Read the stories we discussed:

Among all his throws, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says this one is his favorite

Ravens’ Earl Thomas on facing Chiefs: “I plan on eliminating all the big plays”

There’s good news and bad news regarding weather for Chiefs’ opener

