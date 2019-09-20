Chiefs announce ‘important reminders’ for fans going to Sunday’s home opener

One Minute Preview: Baltimore Ravens Here are five things to know before the Kansas City Chiefs play their first home game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five things to know before the Kansas City Chiefs play their first home game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens.

If you’ve had trouble containing your excitement about the Chiefs’ home opener on Sunday, you’re not alone.

As Star columnist Sam Mellinger noted of the 2019 Chiefs season: “This is the ground floor of the next decade’s biggest story in Kansas City.”

The Chiefs released “important reminders” ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. If you’re heading to watch the game or tailgate, here is what you need to know:

PARKING: Gates to the Truman Sports Complex open at 7 a.m. The Chiefs are encouraging fans to buy parking passes in advance at chiefs.com/parking for $40 (red parking passes). The team said parking passes can be accessed via the Chiefs Mobile App on Sunday. The cost is $60 at tollgates on Sunday and only cash will be accepted.

TRAFFIC: Construction continues around Arrowhead Stadium and is likely to cause delays. You can find more here on how construction may affect you commute.

STADIUM GATES: While the club-level gates will open at 9:30 a.m., all stadium gates open at 10.

WEATHER FORECAST: A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday and that could impact the roads. Here is the forecast for Sunday from Lindsey Anderson of KSHB-41:

Alright Chiefs fans...IT'S RED FRIDAY!!! Prepare for very heavy rain as you head out to Arrowhead Stadium to tailgate. The rain tapers off by kickoff with drier conditions through the game! Great news for an exciting Sunday! Temperatures are in the 70s. pic.twitter.com/BHH8K1h3Lt — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) September 20, 2019

UMBRELLA POLICY: Fans are allowed to bring “small compact umbrellas” into the stadium as well as blankets carried over the shoulder. The NFL’s clear-bag policy is in effect and you can find more on what items are allowed into Arrowhead Stadium here.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: A field-sized U.S. flag will be held during the national anthem. Depending on the weather, there will be a flyover by a B-2 Stealth Bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base. Grammy Award nominee Natalie Grant will sing the national anthem. The color guard will be representatives of the Kansas and Missouri National Guard.

DRUM LEADER: Former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles will be the drum leader at the Drum Deck, which is located in the upper deck (below the west scoreboard). Charles rushed for 7,563 yards in 119 games for the Chiefs from 2008-2016.

LAMAR HUNT LEGACY SEAT: For each home game, the Chiefs will select one person “who embodies the spirit of Lamar Hunt” and a guest to sit in the gold seats located in section 121. The Chiefs said 12-year-old Connor Hill has been selected as a representative of the Ronald McDonald House. The team wrote: “In 2012, Connor was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma and spent a considerable amount of time at the Ronald McDonald House throughout his treatment process. After numerous rounds of strenuous treatment and surgical procedures, Connor reached remission in June of 2013. Connor and his family unfortunately suffered a return of the cancer five months later, but after undergoing further rounds of treatment, Connor returned to remission and has now been cancer-free for over four and a half years.”

Here is the schedule of events:

7 a.m.: Parking gates open

9:30 a.m.: Club level gates open

10 a.m.: All stadium gates open

10:30 a.m.: Team warm-ups begin

11:51 a.m.: Ravens team introductions

11:53 a.m.: Chiefs team introductions

11:57 a.m.: National anthem

Noon: Coin toss

12:02 p.m.: Kickoff