Chiefs’ Reggie Ragland is having too much fun with his Patrick Mahomes wig headband

In addition to selling Patrick Mahomes’ cereal, local Hy-Vee stores offered a wig headband* for his biggest fans.

*If you missed the chance to buy one, they’re available on eBay

Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland got one of the wigs and he’s been wearing it quite a bit these days.

Ragland has been modeling the wigs in his Instagram stories this week and doing a little carpool karaoke.

This is the latest example that athletes are just like the rest of us. Well, I’m not sure how many people put on a Mahomes wig and sing some, uh, classic 80s songs, but Ragland did and this is awesome.

Here are some of the stories:

From Reggie Ragland Instagram story (part 1) pic.twitter.com/m84Cu6fHUf — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) September 20, 2019

From Reggie Ragland Instagram story (part 2) pic.twitter.com/Hebigb7wck — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) September 20, 2019

From Reggie Ragland Instagram story (part 3) pic.twitter.com/rcjG185NwD — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) September 20, 2019

From Reggie Ragland Instagram story (part IV) pic.twitter.com/QXOSeaQwIL — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) September 20, 2019