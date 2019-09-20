What Colquitt learned from Chiefs vets; Mizzou and South Carolina’s short, odd series

Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt signs autographs for fans just after practice at training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. The Kansas City Star

The first time Dustin Colquitt takes the field on Sunday for the Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens, he’ll set the team record for games played. The record is meaningful for the longest tenured Chiefs player who has played for five head coaches, four general managers — not to mention quarterbacks Trent Green, Patrick Mahomes and everyone in between.

Also, Mizzou beat writer Alex Schiffer chats with South Carolina beat writer Ben Breiner of The State in Columbia, S.C., about the big SEC game between the Tigers and Gamecocks on Saturday. It’s been a series of odd games.

Read the stories we discussed:

Even as Chiefs’ Maytag Repairman, punter Dustin Colquitt is integral to franchise

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Why has Mizzou struggled so much with South Carolina in recent years?

Mizzou Tigers football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Time, TV, LIne, things to know

Get access to all of them by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.

Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires!