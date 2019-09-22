Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman torches Ravens on 83-yard touchdown reception

Chiefs brings back the retro-look gold end zones at home opener against Baltimore Ravens To celebrate the 60th season of the team, the Chiefs rolled out the gold paint for end zones, a popular color scheme in the 1960s at Municipal Stadium, at the home opener game against Baltimore Ravens Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK To celebrate the 60th season of the team, the Chiefs rolled out the gold paint for end zones, a popular color scheme in the 1960s at Municipal Stadium, at the home opener game against Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

Let the record show that this Chiefs drive covered 96 yards in three plays.

Yep, the Chiefs’ lightning-strike offense was on display during Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the Chiefs’ defense forced the Ravens to punt, Baltimore was happy to have pinned Kansas City at its 4-yard line.

That didn’t deter the Chiefs, who ran the ball twice and capped the quick drive with an 83-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to rookie receiver Mecole Hardman.

Hardman caught the ball at the 50-yard line and left a pair of Ravens players in his dust.

The Legion of Zoom lived up to its name on that play.

According to Next Gen stats, Hardman reached 21.74 mph on the touchdown, the fastest speed reached by a ball carrier on a scoring play this season.