Chiefs fans react to 33-28 victory over the Ravens

Mahomes warms up before Sunday game against Baltimore Ravens Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the home opener game against Baltimore Ravens Sunday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the home opener game against Baltimore Ravens Sunday morning.

This year, the Chiefs didn’t need a late comeback to beat the Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was a tough battle nevertheless as the Chiefs topped topped the Ravens 33-28.

The game was considered by many NFL pundits as the marquee matchup of the weekend as the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced off against Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

And it proved to be a tough battle for the Chiefs. However, Kansas City got the win and improved to 3-0 on the season.

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying about the game:

League of Zoom did work today! #Chiefs — Juan S. (@sicnasty36) September 22, 2019

The defense played well this week for the most part, though we struggled with the run — Boyder (@BoyderVI) September 22, 2019

Don’t look now but the Broncos are 3 games back ... #ChiefsKingdom — B-RAD (@bcraaum) September 22, 2019

That’s what I’m talking about! How ‘bout those Chiefs!! — Daniel Chapman (@DanielChappers) September 22, 2019

Mahomes vs Jackson is going to be exciting to watch for the next several years. Chiefs with the W today though!! #ChiefsKingdom — Korey B. (@kboth1) September 22, 2019

Two of the big plays that BAL had were incredibly lucky.



Both were sacks before Jackson threw up ducks and they just happened to catch them.



I will say this again this #Chiefs defense is not as bad as everyone thinks. — Conner Kauffman (@Kauffman23C) September 22, 2019

That was the most frustrating win! I’ll take it but #ChiefsKingdom can’t possibly be happy about how that game went. I’m thankful we walked out with the win tho — StaySleep-_- (@PJ_Stay_Sleep) September 22, 2019

Way too lucky on the Ravens end, would’ve been a bigger win without those prayer throws. Good team win today #Chiefskingdom #Chiefs #BALvsKC — Rylie Birkey (@Birkdog90) September 22, 2019