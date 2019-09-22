Chiefs
Chiefs fans react to 33-28 victory over the Ravens
Mahomes warms up before Sunday game against Baltimore Ravens
This year, the Chiefs didn’t need a late comeback to beat the Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.
It was a tough battle nevertheless as the Chiefs topped topped the Ravens 33-28.
The game was considered by many NFL pundits as the marquee matchup of the weekend as the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced off against Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.
And it proved to be a tough battle for the Chiefs. However, Kansas City got the win and improved to 3-0 on the season.
Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying about the game:
Comments