Chiefs
Watch the highlights from Chiefs’ 33-28 victory over Baltimore
Mahomes-o-meter: Week three against the Baltimore Ravens
In the end, the rain didn’t have a huge impact on the Chiefs’ home opener Sunday against the Ravens.
Although it wasn’t ideal weather for tailgating, fans went home happy. The Chiefs got their first home victory of the 2019 season by beating the Baltimore Ravens 33-28.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was stellar again, throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs improved their record to 3-0.
The Ravens suffered their first loss of the season and their record is 2-1.
Here are the highlights from the game (if the video doesn’t play, click here to watch):
Want the Chiefs touchdowns? Here they are, starting with LeSean McCoy’s 1-yard touchdown run:
DeMarcus Robinson’s dazzling 18-yard touchdown reception from Mahomes gave the Chiefs a 14-6 lead:
Mecole Hardman showed off his speed on this 83-yard touchdown catch as the Chiefs took a 20-6 lead:
McCoy got his second touchdown on 14-yard reception from Mahomes in the third quarter and the Chiefs were up 30-13:
Comments