Watch the highlights from Chiefs’ 33-28 victory over Baltimore

That's three straight MVP-worthy performances for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as we track each game this year against his MVP season of 2018.

In the end, the rain didn’t have a huge impact on the Chiefs’ home opener Sunday against the Ravens.

Although it wasn’t ideal weather for tailgating, fans went home happy. The Chiefs got their first home victory of the 2019 season by beating the Baltimore Ravens 33-28.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was stellar again, throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs improved their record to 3-0.

The Ravens suffered their first loss of the season and their record is 2-1.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid talks about fans, field crew, Frank's sack and Mahomes'plays in the postgame press conference after Chiefs beat Baltimore Ravens 33 to 28 Sunday.

Here are the highlights from the game (if the video doesn’t play, click here to watch):

Want the Chiefs touchdowns? Here they are, starting with LeSean McCoy’s 1-yard touchdown run:

That'll do LeSean McCoy punches it in for the TD! #BALvsKC | : CBS pic.twitter.com/8kuSMXxVWa — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 22, 2019

DeMarcus Robinson’s dazzling 18-yard touchdown reception from Mahomes gave the Chiefs a 14-6 lead:

Mecole Hardman showed off his speed on this 83-yard touchdown catch as the Chiefs took a 20-6 lead:

Not gonna catch the fastest player on the field.@MecoleHardman4 goes 83 YARDS for the @Chiefs TD! ️



McCoy got his second touchdown on 14-yard reception from Mahomes in the third quarter and the Chiefs were up 30-13: