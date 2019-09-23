Chiefs
Chiefs beat Baltimore Ravens, and both Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson were stars
The Chiefs faced some pressure toward the end, but they won again, improving to 3-0 with a 33-28 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
In a battle of next generation quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes prevailed over Lamar Jackson. Mahomes is on an amazing pace with 10 touchdown passes and no interceptions in three games, but many others contributed to the team’s most impressive victory of the season.
