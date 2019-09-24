Alex Smith spotted walking without aid on field before Washington’s game

Take a look back at Alex Smith’s career in Kansas City Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even though quarterback Alex Smith no longer plays for the Chiefs, fans in Kansas City have to like seeing this.

Before Monday night’s game between Washington and Chicago, Smith was spotted walking on the grass at FedEx Field.

It wasn’t an insignificant moment.

Ten months earlier, Smith left on a stretcher after his tibia and fibula were broken after being hit by two Texans players.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Smith was hospitalized for four weeks and wore a leg brace for eight months, so walking on the field was another big step in his recovery. Smith has said he wants to play again.

Here is the video of Smith on the field: