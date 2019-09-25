Scoring alert! Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes to make dome debut as a pro vs. Detroit Sunday

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hooked up with receiver Tyreek Hill on a long touchdown in a preseason game last year in Atlanta’s indoor Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) and the Detroit Lions (2-0-1) are set to clash in a Week 4 battle at Ford Field.

The matchup features two of the league’s eight remaining unbeaten teams, and the Lions are on an impressive two-game run with quality wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.

There’s plenty to dive into with both teams, of course. But a growing storyline surrounds quarterback Patrick Mahomes making his professional debut in a dome.

While it’s fun to imagine what type of video game-like production Mahomes could produce in an indoor, controlled environment, the reigning NFL MVP said he won’t alter how he prepares this week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I think other than like if it’s raining or snowing outside, then I don’t think it makes too big of a difference,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “I know when you get out there, you still have to play football. You still have to make the throws.

“I’ve played (indoors) a couple of times, and, I mean, it feels just like any other football game.”

Mahomes might appear to be downplaying his first regular-season indoor game, but it would be hard to argue against the growing excitement outside One Arrowhead Drive, given the statistics.

Since Mahomes took over as the full-time starter in 2018, the Chiefs have scored a combined 666 points in 19 regular-regular outdoor games for a healthy average of 35 points per game. If the Chiefs’ signal-caller can do that in the elements, what will he do in a climate-controlled venue?

Additionally, some of the NFL’s top offensive units in recent years, a list that includes the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, play in domed stadiums.

There’s also a small sample size of Mahomes playing indoors in which he has enjoyed success.

In Week 2 of the 2018 preseason, the Chiefs squared off against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Mahomes completed eight of 12 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown on just 24 snaps. The scoring play came on an electrifying 69-yard bomb to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The last meaningful game Mahomes suited up for indoors came on Nov. 25, 2016 at AT&T Stadium, where the quarterback completed 30 of 46 passes for 586 yards and six touchdowns while leading Texas Tech to a 54-35 win over Baylor.

Nevertheless, Mahomes emphasized he isn’t doing anything different in the days before the Chiefs take on the Lions.

“We practice inside and I’ve played a few games inside before and we played the preseason last year inside,” Mahomes said. “So, you just prepare like it’s any other football game. I think that’s how you do regardless if you’re in a dome and it’s snowing or raining — you just kind of make sure that you’re ready to have success whatever the elements or circumstances are.”

Whatever is in store for the Chiefs in Week 4, the Lions fully understand they must be prepared for anything when it comes to defending Mahomes.

Indoors or out.

“He’s a phenomenal player,” Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday in a teleconference. “He’s pretty much unstoppable in most situations. He’s just someone that competes at such a high level and extremely gifted athletically. He does a great job at getting the ball down field.”