Chiefs release a sitcom-themed ‘hype’ video ahead of Lions game
Episode five: Mahomes and the Chiefs go to the land of Motown to take on the Lions
As far as hype videos go, this one is just a little different. Heck, I’m not sure you can even call it a hype video.
The Chiefs released a video ahead of their game Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit, and it has the feel of an introduction to a sitcom.
Perhaps it’s based on one television show in particular, but I’m not aware of it.
The Chiefs’ video features coach Andy Reid, Lions coach Matt Patricia, the Legion of Zoom and Patrick Mahomes. This won’t fire up anyone, but it’s a breezy and fun.
Here it is:
