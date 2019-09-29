Chiefs

Fans have mix of emotions after Chiefs’ 34-30 comeback win over Lions

Patrick Mahomes warms up, Tyreek Hill appears on field before game against Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. By
The Chiefs turned the ball over three times, missed a field-goal attempt, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had only an 81.0 quarterback rating and the defense gave up 416 yards.

Despite it all, the Chiefs got a hard-fought 34-30 victory over the Lions on Sunday in Detroit.

Sure it wasn’t easy, but the Chiefs improved to 4-0 after winning a game that featured five lead changes in the second half.

A win’s a win, right?

“It’s not always pretty in this league,” Mahomes told CBS sideline reporter Pam Oliver.

Here is what fans were saying on Twitter:

