Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gave a fiery speech to his teammates during Sunday’s game

SHARE COPY LINK

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed quite calm as he led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Detroit.

The Chiefs trailed by three with 2:26 to play, but Mahomes led the team 79 yards in 13 plays and regained the lead on Darrel Williams’ 1-yard run. That was the final score of the game as the Chiefs won 34-30.

It was the fourth time in his 21-game career that Mahomes has led a game-winning drive for the Chiefs.

On Monday night, the Chiefs shared a video of Mahomes on the sideline and it appears to be before the final drive.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“If we just be ourselves and trust each other, we will go down there and can put points up and we can do what we do,” Mahomes said at one point.

Here is the speech: