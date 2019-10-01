TMZ reports Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is fighting to share custody of his son

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to workouts with the team Saturday in St. Joseph, Mo. KC Star file photo

A TMZ Sports story published earlier this week saying Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has asked a Kansas court for joint custody of his 4-year-old son.

Quoting sealed court documents, TMZ reported that Hill said although former girlfriend Crystal Espinal was awarded custody in 2018 while she lived in Arizona, he traveled to visit the boy at least eight times and developed a relationship with the him.

Hill also claims, according to the TMZ story, that when he asked Espinal for more time with his son, Espinal denied it unless she was allowed to move in with him at his Kansas home. Hill granted that request in September 2018, the story says, and Hill says in the story that he has been an active parent of the boy ever since.

In July, Espinal filed a petition in Johnson County seeking to prove that Hill is the father of her newborn twins and establish supervised parenting time for him. At that time, Espinal also filed for child support.

That filing also asked that the court “find that it is in the best interests of the minor children that the Petitioner (Espinal) have sole legal custody and residency of the minor children, that the Respondent (Hill) pay appropriate child support to the Petitioner, and for such other and further relief as the Court deems fair, just and equitable.”

Espinal’s filing came four months after the two were involved in a child-abuse probe involving their son, who was 3 at the time.

The TMZ story said Hill is alleging that since the probe, he’s only been allowed minimal time with his son. TMZ reported that Hill said “if the amount of time he spends with his son is left up to Espinal, it would be ’devastating’ to his relationship with the boy.”

The document, according to that story, said Hill believes his role as an active parent “is being disrupted at a critical point in the child’s life.”

TMZ also reported that Hill and Espinal are in a “legal battle” over the twins.