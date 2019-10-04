Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill won’t play Sunday night against Colts; Claiborne might

SHARE COPY LINK

The Chiefs will be without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill again Sunday night.

Coach Andy Reid said Friday that while Hill was able to practice some this week, including on Friday, he’s not ready yet for game action. The Chiefs play host to the Indianapolis Colts in prime time Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Whether Hill returns in time for Week 6 action remains to be seen. Reid said there will be coordination between the coaching staff, the medical team and head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder before any determination on Hill’s eventual playing status is made.

“We have full trust in those guys and they’ll let us know,” Reid said. “And then we have great communication with our players, so they’re honest with us. As much as they want to play — we know they want to play — they’ll be honest with you when it really gets down to it.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hill is working his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered in the season opener against the Jaguars that required hospitalization in Jacksonville. He returned to practice this week.

Reid appeared encouraged by Hill’s progress, pointing out that he was able to get in work during team-related drills.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs want to err on the side of caution by not exposing exposing Hill to live action until the time is right.

“He wants to jump in everywhere,” Reid said. “But we got to be smart with it, too.”

Reid also ruled out left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and backup linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (hamstring). Fisher hasn’t played since undergoing surgery for a sports hernia two weeks ago.

Running backs Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) worked out Friday during the portion of practice that was open to media.

Reid pronounced Williams “ready to go” Sunday against the Colts. The coach also said there’s a chance that cornerback Morris Claiborne could see action against Indy after being activated and practicing this week.

An offseason acquisition by the Chiefs, Claiborne had been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Claiborne officially returned Thursday to the Chiefs’ active 53-player roster after beginning the week on the commissioner’s exempt list. The veteran cornerback practiced the entire week, and his availability for Sunday’s game will be determined after Reid consults with the rest of his coaching staff.

Reid said he has liked what he’s observed from Claiborne this week.

“He had a good three days,” Reid said. “He’d gotten himself in good shape, so it wasn’t like when he came back he couldn’t move or none of that. He moved around pretty good.”