Chiefs halftime report from Arrowhead: A Mahomes ‘wow’ play, but Colts lead at break

Byron Pringle’s first touchdown in a game since his junior year at Kansas State was the result of a Patrick Mahomes great escape.

Facing a third and 18 from the 27 after a Justin Houston sack, Mahomes was flushed, weaved back to the 47, advanced and finding Pringle, the second-year pro, in the end zone for his 11th touchdown pass of the year.

The play was the offensive highlight for the Chiefs in the first half. The Colts took a 13-10 lead at the break on Adam Vinatieri’s 32-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining.

The Chiefs (4-0) were held to their lowest point total of the first half this season, and trailed at halftime for the first time.

The Colts (2-2) will receive the kickoff to begin the second half.

Biggest play for Honey Badger

The Colts were driving midway through the second quarter when safety Tyrann Mathieu made his biggest play in a Chiefs uniform. He stepped in front of a Jacoby Brissett pass intentended for tight end Eric Ebron and returned it 31 yards. The play preserved what at the time was a 10-10 deadlock.

The interception was Mathieu’s first for the Chiefs.

Early drive stalls, but at least it’s points

The Chiefs came away with points on their first possession ... but had looked for more.

Harrison Butker’s 29-yard field goal completed a drive that had reached the 9. But a couple of penalties on offensive linemen — holding on guard Andrew Wyile and ineligible man downfield on center Austin Reiter — pushed the Chiefs out of the red zone.

Still, the points were the first by the Chiefs in the first quarter since their season opener at Jacksonville.

When the Colts answered with a touchdown on their first possession, the Chiefs had trailed in the first quarter for the fourth straight week.

Watkins heads to training room

The Chiefs were down a wide receiver within the opening moments. Sammy Watkins visited the trainer’s tent then went to the locker room. He had been listed on this week’s injury report with a hamstring.

His absence left the Chiefs with four wide receivers: Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman and De’Anthony Thomas.

Avoiding the ball slap

A week after seeing the Chiefs lose three fumbles at Detroit, the Colts sensed a pattern early on. Defenders brought ball-slapping with their tackles, as the Lions did last week. Tight end Travis Kelce had trouble holding on to the ball early. One reception that originally was called a fumble was overturned by replay.

NBC cameras caught offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy shouting at Kelce, presumably about the lax ball security, and later Kelce hugging Bieniemy.

But the Chiefs didn’t escape the first half without a turnover. A terrific play call resulted in a 21-yard completion to LeSean McCoy. But he lost a fumble at the end of the play.

Houston makes impact on Arrowhead return

Former Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston was the Colts’ motivating man in the middle of the team huddle as warm-ups concluded.

He also was a team captain and often lined up at defensive end opposite tackle Cam Erving. Houston got the better of Erving for a second-quarter sack, Houston’s second sack of the season.

The Mahomes touchdown pass to Pringle came on the next snap.