With injuries to Chris Jones, Xavier Williams, Chiefs sign another defensive tackle

After injuries ravaged their defensive line Sunday, the Chiefs are set to sign tackle Terrell McClain, a source confirmed to The Star.

Drafted in 2011, McClain will enter his ninth season in the NFL. He spent 2018 with the Atlanta Falcons, recording 17 tackles and a sack. He has 7 1/2 sacks in his career. The addition was first reported by the NFL Network.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs waived offensive lineman Ryan Hunter, who was thrown into duty Sunday after an injury to guard Andrew Wylie.

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones (groin) and Xavier Williams (ankle) also left Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis and did not return. Williams has a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks.

The Carolina Panthers drafted McClain in 2011 out of South Florida. He has also played for the Patriots, Texans, Cowboys, Redskins and Falcons. His best season came with the Cowboys in 2016, when he recorded 39 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks.

Hunter, in his second NFL season, originally joined the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.