Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins among 5 players to miss second consecutive day of practice

Any hope for optimism surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs’ walking wounded was dashed Thursday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs once again held practice without left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (hamstring).

Jones, Watkins and Wylie suffered their respective injuries in Week 5, while Fisher underwent sports hernia surgery in mid-September. O’Daniel suffered the hamstring injury in Week 4.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder) and linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin) put in a limited practice for a second consecutive day.

Hill, who suffered the shoulder injury in Week 1, returned to the practice field last week, but coach Andy Reid emphasized that the team will be cautious with Hill, and any determination on the wide receiver’s playing status will be discussed with the medical staff.

If Watkins and Hill aren’t available in Week 6, the Chiefs would be down to four wide receivers on the active 53-player roster: Demarcus Robinson, Bryon Pringle, rookie Mecole Hardman and DeAnthony Thomas.

Hitchens suffered the groin injury in Week 5 after playing just 11 defensive snaps. Ben Niemann was thrust into extended action in place of Hitchens and totaled 10 tackles on 70 defensive snaps.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), running back LeSean McCoy (ankle), left tackle Cam Erving (knee), fullback Anthony Sherman (shoulder) and defensive end Alex Okafor (hip) practiced fully for a second consecutive day.

Okafor appears on track to make his return after missing Week 5, and his presence would provide a boost to the defensive line given Jones’ injury. The Chiefs placed defensive tackle Xavier Williams (ankle) on injured reserve in recent days and signed veteran defensive lineman Terrell McClain.