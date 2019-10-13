Here is who national experts believe will win Chiefs-Texans game

SHARE COPY LINK

The Chiefs’ game Sunday could allay any fears fans have had that last week’s loss to the Colts was the start of something bad. Of course, it also could affirm those troubling feelings.

With a 4-1 record, the Chiefs are leading the AFC West and will play host to the Houston Texans, 3-2, who are tied for the lead in the AFC South.

Most of the people who cover the NFL and made Week 6 predictions believe the Chiefs will get back to their winning ways.

Fifty experts from around the nation made picks for the game, which kicks off at noon and will be shown on CBS (Ch. 5). Here is what they were saying about the game:

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Michael David Smith both think the Chiefs will win. Smith sees the Chiefs taking a 30-24 victory. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “The Chiefs’ offense has been struggling against man coverage, but I think they’ll make some adjustments this week and look more like the Chiefs again.” Florio sees a 27-20 win. He wrote: “Deshaun Watson was stellar in Week Five, and Patrick Mahomes did well in a loss that left him hobbled. It’s hard to envision K.C. losing two straight home games.”

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com predicted a 37-35 Chiefs win. Here is part of what he wrote: “The Chiefs’ defense has also looked particularly vulnerable to the run, so the Texans should be able to hang tough in a shootout. Just don’t expect a Patrick Mahomes-led offense to make so many critical mistakes in back-to-back home games.”

Tadd Haislop of the Sporting News sees a 35-31 Chiefs win. This is what he wrote: “Unless weather becomes a factor, expect a lot of points. Neither defense has been great this season, and for the Chiefs, it’s something of an Achilles’ heel; only five NFL teams have given up more yards than Kansas City’s 1,969 though five games, and those teams are a combined 5-19-1.”

All but one of the eight Pro Focus Football writers predicted a Chiefs victory: Neil Hornsby, Steve Palazzolo, Nathan Jahnke, Solomon Wilcots, Jeff Ratcliffe, Sam Monson and Austin Gayle. The lone pick for the Texans: Bruce Gradkowski.

The picks are LIVE!



Here’s who the PFF Analysts are taking in NFL Week 6 ️️ pic.twitter.com/ZpnG2MWJVC — PFF (@PFF) October 10, 2019

All six of Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers picked the Chiefs: Andrew Brandt, Mitch Goldich, Bette Marston, Jenny Vrentas, Kayln Kahler and Conor Orr.

Eight of ESPN’s nine experts went with the Chiefs will win: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Mike Golic, Mina Kimes, Jason Reid, Kevin Seifert, Dan Graziano and Trey Wingo. Picking the Texans: Seth Wichersham.

USA Today’s seven writers all picked the Chiefs: Jarrett Bell (41-38 final score), Jori Epstein (38-31), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (38-28), Nate Davis (33-30), Lorenzo Reyes (30-24), Tom Schad (27-25) and Mike Jones (30-28).

Seven of eight CBS Sports writers forecast a Chiefs victory: Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, Jamey Eisenberg, Jason La Canfora, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Will Brinson. Houston was the pick for Dave Richard. Prisco predicted a Chiefs 37-30 win. Here is an excerpt of what Prisco wrote: “Mahomes is dinged some with an ankle injury, but I think he will still be able to carve up the Texans. On the other side, Watson will get his as well. First one to 35 wins. That’s the Chiefs.”

Each of the eight of SB Nation’s writers are picking the Chiefs: James Brady, Christian D’Andrea, Sarah Hardy, Adam Stites, Geoff Schwartz, Stephen White, Kyle Posey and Morgan Moriarty.