The Chiefs’ Charvarius Ward needed just one hand to make this interception
One-handed catches aren’t just for receivers.
Just ask the Chiefs’ Charvarius Ward.
During the third quarter of the Chiefs’ game Sunday against the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium, Ward stopped a Houston drive with a fantastic interception in the end zone.
Ward, who was covering Texans star DeAndre Hopkins, jumped and made a one-handed catch of the throw by Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.
It was a spectacular play. Here is the video from the Chiefs:
